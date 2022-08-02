Christian Vazquez posts heartfelt farewell to Red Sox, after awkward on-field interview

BOSTON -- Professional athletes understand that they can be traded at any moment, but that doesn't make the actual moment any easier to process.

Christian Vazquez experienced that reality firsthand on Monday night, as he was traded away from the Red Sox in the middle of batting practice prior to the team's game against the Astros, who just so happened to be Boston's opponent. As Vazquez made his way to the dugout, he was approached by a few media members. That number of reporters grew rapidly, with a stunned Vazquez barely able to get out any words before a Red Sox staffer removed him from the swarm.

Christian Vazquez on being traded to the @astros: “It’s a business. It’s a business.” pic.twitter.com/mPkZzu8eq3 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 1, 2022

Vazquez had to switch sides on Monday night, but he wasn't on Houston's active roster. Having had a few more minutes to reflect on the situation, Vazquez posted a more thorough, heartfelt message on Instagram on Tuesday morning regarding his feelings.

Here's what Vazquez wrote:

My extended family. There are a lot of mixed feelings as I am writing this. It has been a 15 years that we have spent together. Starting back in 2008 when I was drafted by the Red Sox and I left home at 17. Going through the minors and finally making it to the big show in 2014, with all of you behind me. Then in 2015 getting Tommy John and healing from that. To 2018, the great season, when I and you became WORLD CHAMPIONS. Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way. You have seen me grow up as a person and as a player. I went through all the minor league teams, from the extended rookie season, Lowell Spinners, Greenville Drive, Salem Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, and the Pawtucket Red Sox, and I have so much to be grateful for. The coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers, and teammates who became my family during my time in all of the Red Sox teams, I am forever grateful, for you helped me when I was away from my family and I felt supported by you. It is true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best fan base in baseball and in the WORLD! Your energy at Fenway, and even on the road, cannot be replicated, and I will hear your cheers in my heart forever. I hope to one day come back to you again, even if I have a different uniform on my back. My family and I will always miss you. Boston will always have a place in my heart, and this is me leaving a piece of it with you. May God Bless all of you, Love you forever Red Sox Nation! And to the Houston Astros, thank you for this opportunity! I look forward to playing for Astros Fans and taking it all the way! Let's GO!

Vazquez was the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox prior to Monday's trade. He'll now spend the next two days as an opponent of the Red Sox before trying to help the Astros to a long playoff run in October.