Christian Gonzalez suffers injury in first quarter vs. Cowboys

BOSTON -- Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez got off to an outstanding start to his NFL career with the Patriots, but it took a hit on Sunday.

Gonzalez tackled Cowboys running back Tony Pollard late in the first quarter near the sideline and stayed down on the turf with an apparent injury. The 21-year-old was able to get to his feet, but he headed back down to the turf moments later, nursing what appeared to have been a shoulder injury.

Play was stopped as the medical staff tended to Gonzalez, who then headed to the blue medical tent on the sideline for further examination. Gonzalez then headed to the locker room, indicating the injury requires even more attention.

The Patriots announced that Gonzalez was questionable to return.

After Gonzalez left the game, the Cowboys threw for a touchdown on the next play, with CeeDee Lamb matched up against backup cornerback Myles Bryant.

Entering Sunday, Gonzalez had taken 191 of a possible 192 defensive snaps this season for the Patriots. He recorded 16 tackles (13 solo), one interception, three pass defenses and one sack in his first three games.