Christian Gonzalez glad to be back on the football field: "It's the best feeling in the world"

FOXBORO -- After his promising rookie season ended after just four games because of a torn labrum, Patriots top cornerback Christian Gonzalez is happy to be back on the field for training camp. He was all smiles throughout Thursday's practice as the defense outplayed the offense once again, and smiles again as he approached the podium to chat with reporters.

A lot is going right for the team's 2023 first-round pick. As an added bonus for Gonzalez, he was given a bag of Sour Patch Kids when practice came to an end.

"About to eat those right when I get into the locker room," the 22-year-old said with a giant smile.

New England's top corner admitted that he's a big candy guy -- Albanese gummy bears are his favorite -- and he indulges his sweet tooth often. But when Gonzalez is on the field, football is his focus.

Having football taken away from him for most of his rookie season has given Gonzalez a new level of appreciation for the game as he enters his second season in the NFL.

"I'm excited to be back and so happy to be on the field with my guys. I'm excited to play football again," said Gonzalez.

"It's the best feeling in the world," he said of being on the field with his teammates. "Being able to do what I love, I'm so excited and so blessed to be out here. Going to take it day by day and get back to where we were at."

The Patriots had one of the NFL's best defenses last season, and Gonzalez and the rest of his teammates know that they have a chance to be something special again this season. But he wouldn't elaborate on that on Thursday. There is a lot of work to be done in the present before anyone starts thinking about the future.

"We're focused on right now: Camp, Day 2. Tomorrow we'll focus on Day 3, coming in and building and learning," he said. "Then we'll do our thing."

Gonzalez didn't get a chance to do his thing for a full 17-game season last year, but he showed loads of promise over the first three weeks of his rookie campaign. It was highlighted by his Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, when he was all over Tyreek Hill and limited him from behind his usual explosive self. While the dangerous receiver had a touchdown in the Miami victory, Gonzalez limited Hill to five receptions for 40 yards off his nine targets.

Those 40 receiving yards were a season-low for Hill, who led the NFL with 1,799 yards for the year.

Unfortunately for Gonzalez and the Patriots, his season ended a few weeks later. But Gonzalez said when he couldn't be on the field during his recovery, he focused on the mental aspects of football.

"It helped me learn the game more and pick up nuances I didn't know," he said.

But he is well aware that the best way to get better is from reps on the field. He's getting those again, and is seeing the improvement in his own game.

"I feel like I've improved, but I have so much more I can do for my game," he said. "So I'm excited for it."