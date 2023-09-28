Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez named Defensive Rookie of the Month

BOSTON – The stellar start to Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez's NFL career continued on Thursday as he was named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Gonzalez was selected in the first round of this year's draft out of Oregon.

Tasked with covering elite receivers including A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Garrett Wilson in the first three weeks of the season, Gonzalez thrived.

He has 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defended in his first three NFL starts.

Gonzalez is the fifth Patriots player to win a rookie of the month honor, and just the third defensive player.

Jerod Mayo and Chandler Jones were the previous Defensive Rookie of the Month winners, while Mac Jones and Deion Branch previously took home honors on the offensive side of the ball.