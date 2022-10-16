Christian Barmore leaves Patriots-Browns with a knee injury

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

BOSTON -- The Patriots defense was dealt a big blow during Sunday's game against the Browns. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

A knee injury limited Barmore throughout the week at practice leading up to Sunday's game, and he hit the ground in pain on a third-down stop by the Patriots' defense in the second quarter against Cleveland. Barmore walked off on his own power, but was seen leaving the field and heading to the locker room after a brief visit to the injury tent on the sideline.

The Patriots ruled Barmore questionable to return with a knee injury shortly after he left the field. If he can't return, the Patriots would be left with Carl Davis Jr. and Sam Roberts as the next two defensive linemen on the depth chart.

Barmore had a pair of tackles in the game before departing. For the season, the second-year defensive tackle has 15 total tackles and a sack.