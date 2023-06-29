Chris Sale begins throwing again after positive MRI results
BOSTON -- When Chris Sale went on the 15-day injured list before being moved to the 60-day injured list following his sudden shoulder injury in early June, the outlook on the oft-injured lefty wasn't very positive.
But Sale delivered a bit of good news on Thursday, telling reporters that his MRI results were positive. As a result, he's begun throwing again.
Sale won't be eligible to come off the IL until early August, but the news nevertheless presents a positive swing that wasn't exactly expected after Sale suffered the injury.
The 34-year-old Sale was 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts this season before suffering the injury, but he had hit his stride over his last six starts, posting a 2.25 ERA and 4-0 record from April 30-June 1.
