Chris Sale begins throwing again after positive MRI results

BOSTON -- When Chris Sale went on the 15-day injured list before being moved to the 60-day injured list following his sudden shoulder injury in early June, the outlook on the oft-injured lefty wasn't very positive.

But Sale delivered a bit of good news on Thursday, telling reporters that his MRI results were positive. As a result, he's begun throwing again.

Chris Sale provides shares the "good news" he received about his shoulder pic.twitter.com/E2VNMUS2h7 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 29, 2023

Chris Sale had an MRI today that cleared him to start throwing. He threw at 60 feet today and is on an every other day schedule. Said he expected to be out six weeks but that he’s back after four is encouraging. Doesn’t have a timetable to return but will continue rehab in Boston — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 29, 2023

Sale won't be eligible to come off the IL until early August, but the news nevertheless presents a positive swing that wasn't exactly expected after Sale suffered the injury.

The 34-year-old Sale was 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts this season before suffering the injury, but he had hit his stride over his last six starts, posting a 2.25 ERA and 4-0 record from April 30-June 1.