Boston nonprofit offers affordable child care at income-based price

Nonprofit offering child care at income-based price for children in Boston

Nonprofit offering child care at income-based price for children in Boston

Nonprofit offering child care at income-based price for children in Boston

By SAMANTHA CHANEY

BOSTON - The nonprofit organization Inquilinos Boricuas en Accion is offering affordable child care to families in Boston's South End, amid skyrocketing costs in Massachusetts.

Diversity in race and socioeconomics

"We want not only the diversity of race and ethnicity," said Vanessa Calderon-Rosado, CEO of the nonprofit organization. "But also, socioeconomic diversity in our program."

Monday through Friday, IBA Early Education, located in the heart of Villa Victoria, provides day care service to children ranging from 4 months to 5 years old.

"We pride ourselves in creating what we call 'A munda de diversidad,'" or "a world of diversity," Calderon-Rosado said.

Income-based child care

Throughout the South End, IBA has become known for offering affordable housing services to families in need. Now, they're providing year-round, income-based child care to parents struggling to pay the sky-high costs in Massachusetts.

"We try to keep the tuition low and we try not to raise fees too much," said AnneMarie Castro, the program's director.

According to Castro, the nonprofit never turns a child away. Instead, the bilingual program accepts students on a rolling basis. That's one of the main reasons Emilia Robles told WBZ-TV she enrolled her 2-year-old son.

"I'm a Black Latina, my son's also Latino," said Robles. "So, having him be able to speak both languages and hear both languages is really important."

Without financial aid, the mother said she'd be forced to make drastic changes, like getting a second job or quitting her current one. A decision that Castro says no one should ever have to make.

"It's not just a business, it's not just a child care program. It's a community," said Castro.