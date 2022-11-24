One dead in early morning Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.
When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.
The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.
