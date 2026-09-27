Bregman's huge day at the plate in relocated season finale powers Cubs to 6-2 win over Red Sox

By ZAK GILBERT Associated Press

Alex Bregman went 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs in his second game back from a frightening injury, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that was relocated to Tropicana Field.

Chicago is the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs and will play a best-of-three Wild Card Series at fourth-seeded San Diego beginning Tuesday night.

Boston is the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will travel to New York to open its Wild Card Series the same night against the rival Yankees.

Major League Baseball moved the Cubs-Red Sox season finale to Florida because of a weekend nor'easter that was expected to batter the Boston area into Monday. Ahead of the storm, the Red Sox swept a doubleheader from the Cubs on Friday at Fenway Park.

Bregman went 0 for 4 with a strikeout at designated hitter in the opener - five days after sustaining facial fractures when he was struck in the face by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle.

The three-time All-Star third baseman, who played for Boston last year, was the DH again Sunday and fared much better at the plate in his final postseason tuneup. In addition to finishing a triple shy of the cycle, he drew a walk and scored three times.