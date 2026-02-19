Chelsea, Massachusetts police officer who experienced homelessness now inspiring teens at camp

A Chelsea, Massachusetts police officer who experienced homelessness while growing up has now dedicated his life to helping teens.

During this school vacation week, Officer Damian Strait launched a special camp at Chelsea High School called "Build the Base" to give boys a foundation they need to succeed.

"Going into it, I was like 'I hope kids show up.' Because it's a police program, it's February break," Strait said.

"Build the Base" youth camp

Strait was pleasantly surprised when more than 30 students started showing up every day ready to work out, learn, and talk.

"Honestly he's the best. You need someone to talk to, he's there. You need someone to help you get better, he's there," said Migo Ramirez, a sophomore at Chelsea High.

Also known as Coach D, Straight grew up in Chelsea and overcame incredible challenges throughout his childhood.

"I can relate to a lot of things these kids are going through from being raised by a single mom with five kids, at times my family being homeless living in shelters, and at times being in the foster system," Strait said. "I know what it's like to have to struggle and feel like you have to figure out things on your own and I'm happy I'm in a role I can hopefully help these young men not figure out things on their own."

That's why he wanted to go above and beyond his role as a school resource officer to create the new camp.

Officer Damian Strait at "Build the Base" camp, which is hosted at Chelsea High School. CBS Boston

Chelsea police officer inspiring teenagers

The camp teaches students how to lift weights and understand the importance of nutrition and mental health.

"I know how much something like this would have meant to me when I was their age so to be able to be in this position and create that opportunity for them, it's like a dream come true. This week has been one of the best weeks of my life," Strait said.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton explained why the program is so important.

"That positive interaction today pays dividends so much down the line, not just for those officers and kids, but for the community. They're going to have 35 very good citizens. I can tell already by meeting them," Houghton said.

After just a few days, Ramirez said he's noticed a difference.

"It has made me feel more energized. I'm ready to wake up, I'm waking up every morning ready to do this because I feel motivated from the way he's teaching everybody," Ramirez said.

Officer Strait said he would like to see this become a permanent after school program. There are also plans in the works for a similar program led by female police officers during April school vacation.