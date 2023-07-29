People in Boston, Chelsea find ways to beat the heat

CHELSEA - With oppressive heat bearing down on the region, any splish-splash, or drip is welcome.

As the scorching sun hovered around the 90s for two days, hanging by any spot with shade was a big draw when you live in urban areas like Chelsea.

"That's the reason why I come here to refresh," said Roberto Aviles in Chelsea. "It's hot, too hot."

With fewer green spaces and a lot of cement, GreenRoots researchers say Chelsea is a heat island, meaning it gets hotter and holds that heat longer, so sweltering conditions are harsher here.

"It's not fun when it comes around this time of year, I'm used to it, that's why I have shorts on, so I'm definitely like getting accustomed to it but it doesn't make it better when it does happen," said David Zavaleta in Chelsea. "It's pretty hot."

Roberto Aviles cools off in the shade in Chelsea CBS Boston

It's especially critical to stay cool, that's why many are taking advantage of any water come across.

"I would prefer less new apartment buildings and just more parks and more trees, know they're planning on building a new park, so if they could do more stuff like that, I would appreciate it. For days like this," said Katy Ochoa in Chelsea.

On a day like this in Boston, families from Charlestown to Mattapan and Dorchester were left scrambling after 10 out of 18 city pools closed because of staffing or repair issues, even as the city declared a heat emergency.

"It's kind of lazy they know it's a park, it's hot, it's summer, everyone wants to play," said Kevin King in Boston.

While the city works to repair cooling options or add more green spaces like community groups are doing in Chelsea, folks are left to stay cool however they can.

"It's really, really hot, it's always good to stay home and avoid the sun as much as possible," said Leonor Moni.

No word on when those City of Boston closed pools will open again, but the city says 64 splash pads are open around town.

The cool down this weekend is welcome for many people, and hopefully not too much rain.