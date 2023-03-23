Car crashes into Chelsea Dunkin', scattering debris inside

CHELSEA - A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Chelsea Thursday, scattering debris inside the restaurant.

It happened at the Dunkin' on Washington Ave. Two people inside the car had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Photos show pieces of the building inside the restaurant, but there were no reports of any injuries to customers or employees.

Ok for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/3NJbShX0fd — @paulkoolloian (@paulkoolloian1) March 23, 2023

No charges have been filed. Chelsea police said they've referred the case to the RMV.