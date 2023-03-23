Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Chelsea Dunkin', scattering debris inside

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHELSEA - A car crashed into a Dunkin' in Chelsea Thursday, scattering debris inside the restaurant.

It happened at the Dunkin' on Washington Ave. Two people inside the car had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Photos show pieces of the building inside the restaurant, but there were no reports of any injuries to customers or employees.

No charges have been filed. Chelsea police said they've referred the case to the RMV.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 3:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

