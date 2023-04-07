Jim Montgomery gives promising update on Charlie McAvoy's injury

BOSTON -- While the Bruins are chasing NHL history as they close out the regular season, the main goal is to hit the playoffs without any serious injury concerns. The B's appear to have avoided one of those Thursday night after losing defenseman Charlie McAvoy midway through the second period.

McAvoy left with 9:32 to go in the second frame of Boston's 2-1 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night, after he collided with Patrice Bergeron. McAvoy hunched over in pain before leaving the ice, and did not return.

Boston's top defenseman has been a massive part of the team's success this season, with McAvoy second on the team in average ice time per game. He trails only fellow blue liner Hampus Lindholm in that department, while also tallying seven goals and 43 assists.

Luckily for Boston, Jim Montgomery gave a promising update on McAvoy after the victory.

"We held him back for precautionary reasons," said the Boston head coach. "We don't think it's anything serious."

While it may not be serious, it sounds likely that McAvoy will sit out this weekend's back-to-back against the Devils at TD Garden and the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Likewise, David Krejci will likely sit out this weekend's slate after the veteran missed Thursday's tilt with a lower-body injury.

"Krejci has just got some real soreness right now," Montgomery said. "We want to make sure everyone's feeling really good. When you have some soft tissue and some stuff, you don't want it to get to the point where it's chronic."

The Bruins sit at 61 wins on the season, just two victories away from setting a new NHL record for the most wins in a season. Boston has four games left before the playoffs, with a home game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and a road tilt against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday after this weekend's back-to-back.