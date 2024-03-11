Bomb squad searching Charles River in Needham for unexploded ordnances

NEEDHAM - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and other agencies searched the Charles River in Needham Monday morning following the recent discoveries of two unexploded ordnances in the water.

Needham police said the "precautionary sweep" is taking place by the Kendrick Street bridge. They said there is no risk to the public, but they are asking people to stay away because it's a high-traffic area.

"If an ordnance is located, we will work in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad to determine appropriate disposal of the item in the safest manner possible," police said.

Magnet fishing picks up ordnances in Charles River

The two ordnances were found by people magnet fishing, in which a rope with a powerful magnet is used to pull metal objects from rivers.

Magnet fisherman Sean Martell found the first unexploded ordnance on Kendrick Street near the Newton town line on March 2.

"As soon as I pulled it up, I was like 'Oh no,' and I was like 'It's a bomb,'" he said.

A few days later on March 6, magnet fishermen pulled a heavily deteriorated bazooka round, possibly from World War II, from the water. It happened while WBZ-TV's David Wade was with the group, reporting on a story about magnet fishing.

An unexploded ordnance pulled from the Charles River in Needham. David Wade/WBZ-TV

Josh Parker pulled the bazooka round out of the river and said he was "shaking" during the ordeal.

"The cone shaped head, the fins on the bottom, I can see some wires," he said. "When you're dealing with something that literally could explode, you want to be very, very careful."