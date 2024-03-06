2nd unexploded ordnance in a week pulled from Charles River by magnet fishermen

NEEDHAM - Magnet fishermen pulled a second unexploded ordnance from the Charles River in Needham Wednesday, less than a week after one was found in the same area.

The magnet fishermen were searching the water on Kendrick Street around 11:30 a.m. when they pulled the ordnance from the water.

WBZ-TV's David Wade was with the group while working on a story on magnet fishing when they made the discovery.

An unexploded ordnance pulled from the Charles River in Needham. David Wade/WBZ-TV

Magnet fishermen use powerful magnets to pull metal items from bodies of water.

The ordnance was given to the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. They will detonate the ordnance in an unspecified area of town on Wednesday.

Last Friday, another ordnance was fished out of the river. It's unclear where either of them came from.