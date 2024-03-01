Watch CBS News
Local News

Unexploded ordnance pulled from Charles River in Needham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Magnetic fisherman pulls unexploded mortar from Charles River
Magnetic fisherman pulls unexploded mortar from Charles River 00:54

NEEDHAM - A man in Needham found an unexploded ordnance in the Charles River on Kendrick Street near the town line with Newton on Friday evening.

Sean Martell is a magnet fisher. Using a rope with a powerful magnet, he pulls metal objects from rivers. He placed the unexploded mortar on the sidewalk and called 911. He was live on his YouTube channel at the time.

"As soon as I pulled it up, I was like 'Oh no,' and I was like 'It's a bomb,'" he said. "I ended up calling the cops, and I went back on live again, and I was holding it and showing everybody on YouTube. 'Guys, check out what I just found. I found mortar.'"

Kendrick Street was closed for a time but has now reopened. 

It is unclear where the mortar came from or how long it was sitting at the bottom of the Charles.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 8:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.