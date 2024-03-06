What is magnet fishing? Unexploded ordnances found in Charles River

NEEDHAM - For the second time in a week, a deteriorated military ordnance was pulled from the Charles River in Needham. The bomb squad had to remove it and detonate it.

It happened as WBZ-TV's David Wade was working on a story about the men who plucked it from the river. They are called magnet fishers.

They stand on the banks of the Charles River in Needham, not for bass or pickerel, but nickel or iron or steel. Four guys, all with a mega sized magnet, a mission to find metal, and a YouTube channel.

They admit there's not a ton of strategy. "I'm just chilling out," said Nate DeMontigny of Cape Cod Magnet Crew. "It's peaceful."

Throw it in, drag it along the bottom and pull up everything and anything. Like a motorcycle frame, a safe, knives, guns, a dagger.

"I love finding the pocketknives," said Josh Parker of 508 Magnets. "You know, what's the story behind them? why did somebody ditch them?"

As strange as it seems, it's growing in popularity. Magnet fishing really took off during the pandemic when people were looking for any reason to get outside. And now like an old piece of scrap metal, these guys are hooked. And soon WBZ-TV's David Wade was hooked too, pulling up a padlock on his first throw.

Sean Martell (Brockton Magnet Fisher) holds up his magnet CBS Boston

There are all kinds of stuff hidden below. Some of it will be gathered up and sold for scrap, but most magnet fishers will tell you their main goal is to help clean up our rivers and lakes.

"If I can help clean it up a little that's what we're going to do," DeMontigny said.

"Even the trash we find is a treasure because we are getting harmful pollution out of the waterways," said Buddy Biggs, of Buddy Biggs Adventures.

Unexploded ordnances found in Charles River

But as we've learned over the last week, this can also be a dangerous hobby. Last Friday, Sean Martell (Brockton Magnet Fisher) plucked an old but live mortar out of the river. The bomb squad had to come in and detonate it.

And then on Wednesday, in almost the same exact spot, it happened again. David Wade was there as Josh Parker pulled up a heavily deteriorated bazooka round.

A bazooka round was pulled out of the Charles River in Needham by a magnet fisher CBS Boston

"I'm speechless, I'm shaking, I'm nervous," said Parker. "When you're dealing with something that literally could explode, you want to be very, very careful."

Once again, the bomb squad had to detonate the device.

"There's a lot of weapons that maybe came home from World War II and you wonder did the person who owned these things pass away, and then the family didn't know what to do with them, so they chucked them in the water," Buddy Biggs said. "Was it used in a crime, who knows?"

And maybe a more important question, what else is down there?

If you have a question you'd like us to look into, please email questioneverything@cbsboston.com.

