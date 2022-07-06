Dive team finds woman's missing diamond ring at bottom of Charles River

CAMBRIDGE – A Cambridge Fire Department dive team was able to quickly find a distraught woman's missing diamond ring at the bottom of the Charles River.

The dive team was working a detail at the Charlesgate yacht club on Sunday.

A woman told them she dropped her ring overboard, though she had a good idea where the ring fell. The divers found the area was clear of hazards, so they decided they would attempt to recover the ring.

A woman's diamond ring was found at the bottom of the Charles River. Cambridge Fire Department

Within five minutes, the divers were able to locate the ring and bring it to the woman, who was described as "very relieved and excited."

"This is an amazing example of using our training for public service and a terrific opportunity for the Dive and Marine Unit members to practice working together," Cambridge Fire Lt. Stephen Capuccio said. "All the members on the detail showed great professionalism in assessing, making a plan, and executing the operation."