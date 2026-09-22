Chad Tracy officially named Red Sox manager, Craig Breslow's options picked up through 2030

The Boston Red Sox officially named Chad Tracy as the 49th manager in franchise history. The team announced Tuesday it will be removing the interim tag off Tracy, who helped turn the season around and lead the Red Sox to the postseason after the firing of Alex Cora.

In addition, the Red Sox announced that they have exercised the 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

Tracy received the interim manager title in April. Cora was fired after a 10-17 start to the season.

After Cora's firing, the Red Sox posted a 74-55 record, good for second best in the American League and fifth best in MLB during that span. That includes the best 30-game stretch in Red Sox history. Boston went 27-3 from July 3 through Aug. 7, spurred by a 15-game winning streak.

Boston clinched a playoff spot on Sunday and will likely play the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round.

Prior to taking over in Boston, Tracy had been manager of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox since 2021.

Breslow was hired in October 2023 and has spent three seasons in his current position. Now, his contract has been extended through 2030.

"What this team has accomplished over the past several months has been historic," Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "Results matter greatly in this business, but so do judgment, character, and the ability to bring out the best in others. Craig and Chad have demonstrated all of those qualities, and they have earned our confidence in leading us forward."