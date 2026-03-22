Celtics' four-game winning streak ends with 102-92 loss to Timberwolves in Boston

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Bones Hyland scored 23 points, Jaden McDaniels had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Celtics 102-92 to snap an 18-game losing streak in Boston.

Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, and Rudy Gobert had 14 rebounds and nine points. The Timberwolves' last win in Boston came in 2005.

"Dang, that don't even sound right," Hyland said, when told about 2005. "I was 5-years-old. That's crazy."

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 29 points, Jayson Tatum overcame a slow start to score 16 points and add 11 rebounds. Derrick White had 15 points. The loss snapped the Celtics' four-game winning streak and left them just a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was sidelined for his fourth straight game because of right knee inflammation. Forward Naz Reid returned after a two-game absence with a sprained right ankle and was ineffective until scoring in eight of his 11 points during Minnesota's game-breaking 16-0 run midway into the final quarter.

The Timberwolves trailed 81-80 before Hyland's 3 from the right wing pushed them ahead for good with 9:05 to play. Reid had eight straight points in the run with a three-point play and 3 mixed in.

Playing his eighth game since returning from Achilles tendon surgery, Tatum was scoreless in the opening half when Boston squandered a 15-point lead and trailed 47-44 at halftime before putting up 13 points in the third quarter.

Behind Tatum's spark, the Celtics opened the second half by scoring the first 11 points.

Both teams started cold from long range, with the Celtics missing eight of their initial nine 3s and Minnesota going 1 for 7 behind the arc.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host Houston on Wednesday.

Celtics: Play the second of a three-game homestand against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.