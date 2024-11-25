Boston Celtics team up with Make-A-Wish to give kids VIP experience

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give five kids VIP treatment and access to the game against the Clippers Monday night.

When a wish comes true, it can feel surreal, like the moment of magic meeting your hero who happened to be Jayson Tatum, star of the NBA Champion Celtics.

The encounter left 16-year-old Chance Johnson almost speechless. "No, no, I never thought I would experience something like this, it's a lifetime experience for sure," said Chance.

For 6-year-old Mason Hood, add the courtside conversation with Jrue Holiday and expectations were far exceeded. "I feel really excited, like happy that I got to see them," said Mason.

You see Chance and Mason were among five brave kids fighting critical illnesses. Chance has aplastic anemia and Mason was diagnosed with severe hemophilia b.

Make-A-Wish, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation and Fanatics, official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, all teamed up to make their dreams into memories they will forever cherish.

"This is surreal for us"

"Going through what he has been going through it's like one of those fighting moments, he needed something," said dad Wesley Kier. "And basketball was always his thing to keep him driving through it so yes this is surreal for us."

For their parents, witnessing their joy reminds them of the power of hope, courage, and a little Celtics magic.

Jayson Tatum with kids who got VIP treatment at the Boston Celtics game thanks to Make-A-Wish. CBS Boston

"Keep pushing, keep doing what you love and keep doing what you enjoy and be the best you can be," said Mason's dad Seth Hood.

Mason was so confident his favorite team would reach banner 18, he almost missed history watching from all the way from his hometown in Canada.

"Super proud," said Mason. "I was happy that they won, I fell asleep in the last quarter so then I woke up and saw that they won, and I was happy."

Even though Chance is a Floridian his love for the Celtics runs deep.

"Like when I was born, my dad used to talk about Robert Parish, and I would go up and look up his highlights and watch them and then I would also find Larry Bird and I liked to watch Larry Bird. Then when Jayson Tatum went to Duke, I followed him," said Chance.

It's more than just basketball. It's an experience where their courage and wishes are celebrated, one they'll never forget.

This was third year Make-A-Wish has been partnering with the Celtics for Make-A-Wish night. They hope for more to come.