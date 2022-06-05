Celtics super fan: 100-year-old Dorchester woman ready to watch Game 2 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- To say Mary Lee of Dorchester is long-time Celtics fan is putting it mildly. She is determined to watch the whole game Sunday night even though she is 100 years old.

Mary Lee was born in 1922 and just celebrated her 100th birthday last month.

This year she had a very important birthday wish for the Celtics: "Now I want you to bring the Finals home to Mary Lee," she said.

Mary Lee got hooked on the Celtics back in the '80s.

"I fall in love with Robert Parish with his big tall self, jumping up there with all those balls and bringing it down."

Her love for the team has only increased to the point that she's their number one fan. Her home is decked with Celtics paraphernalia. She even has a Celtics Kleenex box.

To prove her faithfulness to the team she stayed up the entire night for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Aside from her intoxicating laugh and charming personality, she really knows her facts and all the players.

"I am very proud of them," she said.

At 100 years young, Mary Lee can't go to any of the games so she will be watching them from the comfort of her own home.

If the Celtics do win, she would love to get her hands on that Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and meet some of the players like Jaylan Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Mary Lee gave birth to seven children and has 14 grand and great-grandchildren. They ask her all the time what is the secret to her longevity.

"I said, 'I never drank or smoke in [my] lifetime,' And he said 'I guess that's not meant for me,'" Mary Lee shared while laughing.