Celtics' Summer League roster includes familiar faces, draft picks, and some intriguing names

BOSTON -- The Summer League Celtics hit the practice floor at the Auerbach Center on Monday, shortly after the team's roster was officially announced. The 13-man squad is a mix of experienced players, two of the newest members of the Celtics, and a handful of hopefuls looking to make it to the NBA.

Neemias Queta, Jaden Springer, and Jordan Walsh are all on the Summer Celtics after spending time during the 2023-24 season with the NBA Champs. JD Davison is currently an unrestricted free agent but the 2022 second-round pick will be back on the team for a second straight summer as he looks to continue his development with Boston. Two-way player Drew Peterson, who played three games for the Celtics during the regular season, is also in the mix this summer.

But the highlight for Celtics fans will be Brad Stevens' two picks in the 2024 NBA Draft: Baylor Scheierman out of Creighton and Anton Watson out of Gonzaga. Both should get a decent amount of run in Las Vegas ahead of their rookie seasons.

There are also some interesting non-roster members of the Summer Celtics, including Jaelen House. The former New Mexico guard is the son of Eddie House, who was a key piece to Boston's 2008 championship team and is currently a Celtics TV analyst.

Jaelen House averaged 16.6 points per game over his three seasons with the New Mexico Lobos. Justin Ford / Getty Images

Tyler Cook is also on the roster, and will likely have a big fan in Jayson Tatum. Cook played with the C's superstar in high school at Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri, before playing his college ball at Iowa. Cook bounced around the NBA from 2019-2022, and played last season for Joventut Badalona in Spain.

Tristan Enaruna (undrafted in 2024), Ron Harper Jr. (who played two seasons in the Raptors organization), Jahmi'us Ramsey (who played with the Raptors and in the G League in 2024), and Killian Tillie (who played two seasons in Memphis from 2020-2022) round out the roster for Boston. Harper Jr. has been in a few summer leagues, and along with the other non-roster players, could earn a spot in Maine with a strong showing in Las Vegas.

Boston assistant coach D.J. MacLeay will serve as head coach in Las Vegas for the first time. The Summer Celtics will tip off their five-game slate on Saturday, July 13 against the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m., followed by games against the Lakers (July 15), Hornets (July 17), and Mavericks (July 19) before either advancing to the four-team playoff or a consolation-round matchup.