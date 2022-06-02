Celtics' Robert Williams listed as questionable for Game 1 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- There was only one player listed on the Celtics' injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. That one name should come as no surprise: Robert Williams.

The Celtics center will likely have a "questionable" tag the rest of the way as he continues to deal with knee soreness. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka continues to say that Williams' status is a "true day-to-day" situation, so the Boston big man will be a coin flip throughout the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

"It's manageable," Williams said of his injury on Wednesday. "Kind of been getting in a routine the past couple games, what I have to go through to have myself ready to play."

Williams has been a game-time decision for most of Boston's playoff run. He returned from his March knee surgery during the first round, but missed the end of the second round against Milwaukee after he suffered a bone bruise courtesy of a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williams ended up missing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat, and the Celtics managed his minutes over the final four games of that series.

Williams averaged just over 21 minutes of action over those final four games, and played just 14:42 in Game 7 on Sunday night. The Celtics are hoping that the reduced workload -- plus a few days off between the end of the Eastern Conference Finals -- will help Williams return to something close to his usual form against the Warriors.

"I feel like the reduced minutes helps obviously because with the injury I had, you know, not being able to take the time off, being such an important part of the season, the minute reduction definitely helped," Williams said Wednesday. "Obviously, the couple days between these series helped, too."

Williams is a huge difference-maker for the Boston defense, averaging 1.9 blocks per game this postseason after averaging a career-best 2.2 rejections over 61 regular season games. Even when he doesn't block shots, Williams makes opposing scorers give a little extra thought about attacking the basket.

The Celtics' top-ranked defense will need all the playmakers it can get against the high-powered Warriors. If Williams can't go in Game 1, Udoka will likely opt to go with a smaller lineup with Grant Williams in the starting five alongside Al Horford in the Boston frontcourt.

At least Marcus Smart, who had been nursing an ankle injury throughout the Eastern Conference Finals, was taken off the injury report for Boston. The Warriors listed Gary Payton II (elbow), Andre Iguodala (neck), and Otto Porter (foot) as questionable for Game 1 in San Francisco.

Payton II, who suffered a gruesome fractured elbow in early May, is reportedly on track to dress and be available for Thursday night's game, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. That would give Golden State another talented defender to potentially put on Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.