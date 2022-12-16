Marcus Smart questionable Friday night vs. Magic due to an illness

BOSTON -- The Celtics are set to get Robert Williams and Al Horford back for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic. But Boston may not be whole just yet.

That's because Marcus Smart was a late addition to Boston's injury report on Friday, with the point guard now listed as questionable due to an illness. Smart has been under the weather since the end of Boston's six-game road trip, and nearly made a mess of the Crypto.com Arena floor in Los Angeles during the C's comeback win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

"I'm a little under the weather. I actually had to vomit," Smart said after Boston's 122-118 overtime win. "I didn't want to ruin the floor, so I got my butt in the back.

"It's a lot of traveling, we're playing these games back-to-back, a day in-between, your body takes a toll," Smart added. "And it's around that time -- flu [season], it's December, it's cold. So for us, we're just trying to do everything we can to stay as healthy as we can."

It appears that illness traveled back to Boston with Smart, who played through his nausea and scored 18 points -- including a critical three during the C's fourth-quarter comeback -- on Tuesday night.

Friday night is the start of a seven-game homestand for the Celtics, with the first two games -- Friday and Sunday -- both against the Magic. It would be a shame if Smart makes a mess of the parquet floor in the team's first home game in two weeks.

The 22-7 Celtics are well-equipped to survive a night without Smart, with Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard all capable of running the offense. And with Williams returning to the mix, the Boston defense shouldn't suffer too much either without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.