Celtics player Luke Kornet agrees to $41 million contract with Spurs, reports say

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet will be headed to the San Antonio Spurs after reportedly agreeing to a four-year $41 million deal. The contract will be a big bump in salary after earning just over $14 million throughout his career.

ESPN first reported the news on X. NBA free agency began at 6 p.m. on Monday, when teams could begin to make offers to players, but contracts cannot become official until July 6th.

The 29-year-old center has been with the Celtics for five seasons. Celtics fans will be sad to see the 7'1" player go, who has become beloved by fans and the team alike for his goofy personality and phenomenal work on the court. Kornet has developed into a contributing bench player for the Celtics. He averaged 4.9 points per game and grabbed 3.9 rebounds during his time with the team. The Kentucky native started in 16 out of 73 games last season.

The Celtics were eliminated by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals this year. But in Game 5, Kornet helped spark Boston with 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks in a 127-102 win over New York.

Kornet began his career in the NBA by being undrafted in 2017. He soon signed a contract with the Knicks and stayed with them from 2017 to 2019. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 2019 to 2021, before signing with the Boston Celtics. He has also played for the Celtics' G League team, the Maine Celtics. Kornet played two ten-day contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his career.

