Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari tears meniscus while playing for Italy in FIBA World Cup qualifier
BOSTON – The Celtics will be without one of their key offseason acquisitions for an unknown period of time.
Newly signed forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn left meniscus on Saturday while playing in a FIBA World Cup qualifying contest, the Italian national team announced.
It is not clear how long the injury will sideline Gallinari for.
Boston signed the 34-year-old forward to a midlevel exception in the offseason.
