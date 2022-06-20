Celtics' Summer League schedule announced

BOSTON -- The NBA Finals just ended for the Boston Celtics. But for the entire NBA, it's already next season.

That much will be evident when the NBA Draft is held this week, followed not long thereafter by the start of Summer League.

The Celtics will kick off their summer action on July 9, in a rematch from the Eastern Conference finals -- albeit without any of the involved stars -- in a game against the Miami Heat. Their next game will take place on July 11 in another playoff rematch, this time against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Next up, it will be a Celtics-Warriors Summer League game on July 12, in a game obviously involving both of the reigning conference champions. The Celtics will play Memphis on July 14, and their fifth game is yet to be determined, based on Summer League records. The Celtics lost in the championship game last year.

All games will be played in Las Vegas and will air on NBA TV, with the exception of the Golden State game, which will air on ESPN2. The complete Celtics schedule is below.

Saturday, July 9: Celtics vs. Heat, 5:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 11: Celtics vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 12: Celtics vs. Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 14: Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET