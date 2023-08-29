Ceddanne Rafaela gets first major league hit in Red Sox debut

BOSTON -- There was one lone bright spot in Monday night's 13-5 Red Sox loss to the Houston Astros. Boston fans may have received a glimpse of the future with No. 3 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela making his major league debut.

The 22-year-old did not disappoint after entering the game in the top of the eighth inning. He took over in center field, and then got his first at-bat in the bottom of the frame.

Rafaela didn't wait around to log his first career hit. In his first at-bat at the MLB level, Rafaela blooped the first pitch that he saw from Jose Urquidy to right field for a single.

The first hit of Ceddanne Rafaela's Major League career! pic.twitter.com/y4NQ0JUTNh — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 29, 2023

The joy of that moment was short-lived, as Rafaela was doubled off first just a few pitches later when Rob Refsnyder hit a short popup down the right-field line. So Rafaela has some work to do as a base-runner. (Who doesn't on this team?)

But making his debut is a memory that will last a lifetime.

"It means everything," Rafaela said before the game, via RedSox.com. "I don't want to say I'm nervous. I'm just excited and very proud of myself to be in this position right now."

Rafaela was called up as a replacement for fellow minor league outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who went on paternity leave Monday. The Worcester Red Sox were off Monday, and Rafaela almost didn't get the good news of his call up because he was doing what a normal 22 year old tends to do on their day off: He was playing video games.

"I was playing PlayStation with my brother and [Worcester manager Chad Tracy] called me and I didn't respond a couple of times," Rafaela said. "And then I responded and he told me, 'You don't want to play in the big leagues?' I was like, 'Of course I do.' It was a very exciting moment."

Rafaela, who is Boston's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, could make his first career start on Tuesday night as the Red Sox and Astros continue their series at Fenway Park. Alex Cora said that Rafaela would play shortstop or centerfield while in the majors.

He hit .302 with 20 homers, 79 RBIs, and 36 steals between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Now we're getting a look at what Rafaela can do in the big leagues.