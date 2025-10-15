Ceddanne Rafaela among three Red Sox named finalists for a Gold Glove award

After catching just about everything his way during the season, Ceddanne Rafaela might collect his first career Gold Glove award for the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

Rafaela made some of the most incredible catches look fairly easy for the Red Sox throughout the 2025 MLB season, and is one of three Red Sox players to be named a finalist for this year's Gold Glove awards, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Rafaela is a finalist for the American League Gold Glove for center fielders, while Wilyer Abreu is a finalist in right field and Carlos Narvaez is a finalist at catcher. Gold Glove winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 2.

All three Red Sox finalists have a great case to bring home some golden hardware this offseason.

Ceddanne Rafaela a Gold Glove finalist

Whether he was diving onto the outfield grass, crashing into a wall or going over it, Rafaela brought in a lot of baseball that would have been hits with other outfielders giving chase. He is one of the best defensive players in baseball, and finished second among all MLB defenders with 20 Defensive Runs Saved -- second only to Cleveland's Steven Kwan and his 22 DRS.

Among his many robberies during the season, Rafaela's home run theft against the Diamondbacks in early September garnered the most attention as a "Catch of the Year" candidate:

Rafaela is looking to win his first career Gold Glove award, and is up against Kansas City's Kyle Isbel and Seattle's Julio Rodríguez.

Wilyer Abreu a Gold Glove finalist

Abreu is as solid as they come in right field and is looking to make it back-to-back Gold Glove seasons for the Red Sox. He finished second among AL right fielders in Defensive Runs Saved with 15, despite playing in just 115 games. Texas' Adolis García (another finalist in right field) was first with 16. Houston rookie Cam Smith is the third finalist, and had 12 DRS during his rookie campaign.

The last Red Sox player to win back-to-back Gold Gloves was Mookie Betts, who won four straight from 2016-19.

Carlos Narvaez a Gold Glove finalist

Boston's rookie backstop led the Majors by throwing out 32 runners during the season, and his 10 DRS behind the plate was good for sixth among catchers. He did, however, lead the American League with nine errors and nine passed balls, and was also called for six catcher's interferences -- including one that led to a walk-off win for the Phillies.

Along with Narvaez, Detroit's Dillon Dingler and Toronto's Alejandro Kirk are finalists for the Gold Glove at catcher.

Other notable Gold Glove finalists

Lexington native Sal Frelick is a finalist for the NL Gold Glove in right field. The Boston College alum won his first Gold Glove for the Brewers last season.

Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts is also a Gold Glove finalist and is looking to add to his six other Gold Glove awards. But his previous ones came for his work in right field; this year Betts is a finalist among National League shortstops.

Betts committed just seven errors over 148 games following his permanent move to the infield in 2025.