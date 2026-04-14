Massachusetts man arrested on federal dogfighting charges: "These cases are incredibly barbaric."

Corey Elliott concealed his face leaving federal court in Boston on Tuesday after he was arrested on dogfighting charges. The 49-year-old from Carver, Massachusetts is accused of running a dogfighting operation for years; breeding and training dogs for violence and subjecting the animals to disturbing and cruel conditions and punishment.

Court documents reveal chilling details of a years-long investigation. Elliott was allegedly directly involved in organizing and hosting dogfighting events, including at his residence in Carver. Investigators say multiple pit bull type dogs with scarring were taken from his property; as well as harnesses, syringes and vet medications.

Image from law enforcement helicopter shows a dog in an enclosure behind Corey Elliott's Carver, Massachusetts home. United States Attorney District of Massachusetts

Neighbors near Silva Street had been concerned for quite some time. "For years and years and years, dogs barking all times of day and night, nonstop. We thought who leaves their dogs out all night long? I can't even think about it. It makes me sick," said one neighbor, walking her own dog.

"These cases are incredibly barbaric," said Chris Schindler, the MSPCA's Director of Law Enforcement. "Dogfighting or organized animal fighting in general, the things people not only do to the animals but what happens to them if they don't win a fight goes beyond even traditional animal cruelty or neglect. It's such an intentional act to harm animals for profit and entertainment. It's really hard to wrap your mind around."

Corey Elliott, 49, faces federal dogfighting charges. Massachusetts RMV

Schindler has spent more than half his career investigating animal fighting around the world. He explains one of the biggest challenges is the lengths people go to conceal their crimes. In this case, investigators say Elliott used coded language, concealed the dogs from view, and disposed of dead animals in the ocean.

"I think this is one of the topics that needs to be brought more to the forefront. There is a general sentiment of animal fighting doesn't really happen in New England. It's just not true. It does, it's here, we just need to stay on top of it. We need the help of the community to be able to find it," Schindler said.

If convicted, Elliott could face five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.