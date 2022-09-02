Maybe signing Carmelo Anthony wouldn't be a bad idea for Celtics

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari was pretty pumped to join the Celtics. The Celtics were pretty pumped to have him, too.

Alas, both sides got the worst possible news on Friday, as the non-contact injury that Gallinari suffered last weekend while playing for Italy has been officially diagnosed as a torn ACL. While the Celtics gave no timetable for Gallinari's return, it's fairly safe to assume that the 34-year-old is going to miss the upcoming season.

That's a rather cruel fate, since Gallinari was over the moon at the thought of finally wearing green. His Boston debut is now put on hold indefinitely, and it leaves the Celtics with a somewhat important hole to fill.

Gallinari was set to add a significant scoring threat to the Boston bench, but more importantly, he was going to help get the 36-year-old Al Horford a lot more rest than he got last season. Gallinari could have played some small-ball 5 for Boston, and a bigger role when Horford sat out on back-to-backs.

Brad Stevens is now left to look elsewhere for that kind of contribution. Grant Williams will now take on more responsibility. There are a handful of solid veterans still out there -- names like Blake Griffin, DeMarcus Cousins, and Dwight Howard -- but one makes the most sense. It's a name that a good chunk of Celtics fans want nothing to do with: Carmelo Anthony.

Melo is a name that had sent shudders down the spines of Boston fans for years. Any time his name came up in trade rumors, it was groaned into oblivion. They don't want to be associated with a guy who hasn't won anything at the NBA level (other than the non-existent award for leading the league in missed shot attempts) and has spent his career allergic to playing defense.

But this version of Melo is not that Melo. It's not the Melo that took 20+ shots a night, or even the Melo who sunk the Nuggets to head to the Knicks, only to sink the Knicks as well.

This Melo is a more mature Melo. This Melo is actually somewhat efficient, hitting a career-best 52 percent of his two-point attempts last year and at least 38 percent from downtown over the last three seasons. This Melo is one who works in a system, and is a Melo who doesn't mind taking on a reserve role, like he served last season for the Lakers and two years ago for the Blazers.

This Melo, may be perfect for the Celtics.

Perfect in the sense that he would come on the cheap, and perfect in the sense that he would replace what the Celtics would have gotten out of Gallinari; some three-point shooting, some ISO play off the bench, and a big body to pull down some boards and give Horford an extended breather. Expecting anything more -- or worse, relying on anything more -- would be a foolish endeavor.

It's more than fair to worry about what adding Anthony could do to the Celtics. While he could add some scoring pop, he'll be targeted on defense whenever he's on the floor, which could throw the Boston D out of whack. (Remember those Enes Kanter minutes last year?) Anthony also hasn't always been a glaring example of leadership, and he had real issues fitting in with the Thunder and the Rockets before his career rejuvenation in Portland. He may not be the best example to have around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and he brings in another big personality for Ime Udoka to manage.

But fear not. Anthony taking the floor for the Celtics would not be the equivalent of Dennis Schroder bleeding 20 seconds off the shot clock on offense last season. He'd be nothing more than a role player, albeit one filling an important role on a team trying to win a title.

The Celtics are in no way desperate, either. If Melo isn't the match they want, they can let him sign elsewhere. There are a few options already on the roster, with Luke Kornet back for big-man depth, and Bruno Caboclo and Denzel Valentine camp signings that could earn a promotion. Boston is also high on 24-year-old Sam Hauser, who they signed to develop and hit some shots off the pine. The Celtics could also opt to play more small ball with the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon.

None of those options, however, give the Celtics a shot creator like they would have had with Gallinari or potentially have with Anthony. Depth was supposed to be one of Boston's strengths next season, but it is already being tested before training camp even starts.

Signing Anthony may not be celebrated by every Celtics fan. But if Boston wants to round out its depth after losing Gallinari, he's among the better options.