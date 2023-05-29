79-year-old jumbotron star heads to Game 7 to cheer on Celtics

BOSTON - Seventy-nine-year-old Carl Leinhart is just warming up. He's on his way to Game 7, and he can barely contain his joy, excitement and love he has for the Celtics.

Seventy-nine-year-old Carl Leinhart is a fan favorite on the jumbotron. WBZ News

"They got the heart; they need to let the heart express itself. Stats? Throw them out. You can't measure the heart. That's what's going to win tonight," Leinhart chanted. Leinhart's iconic jumbotron appearances have made him a fan favorite. And he's so confident in his team that he purchased a pair of tickets for playoffs vs. the Miami Heat for Game 7 only.

"I felt, well, Game 7, you know, I'd love to be there because you know what the intensity will be in Game 7," he smiled.

For Game 7 on Monday night, fans will be feeling his vibrant energy in the stands. Leinhart says after that heart-stopping Game 6, there's something special about this Celtics team that is rallying all fans to believe.

"We saw the miracle happen. Hey, life is a miracle. We are together. We are a family and a community. And the Celtics, win or lose, the passion is there." he said.