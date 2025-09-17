Cardi B reveals she's expecting baby with Stefon Diggs, reflects on falling in love again in "CBS Mornings" interview

Cardi B exclusively opens up about pregnancy, new album and finding stability with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is expecting her fourth child, the rapper exclusively announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."

The Grammy winner revealed she is having a baby with her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, confirming weeks of speculation about her personal life. She said the baby is due before the start of her first arena tour, "Little Miss Drama," which begins in February.

The 32-year-old said she feels "excited" and "happy," while preparing to release new music and balancing motherhood.

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," she said.

Cardi B said she and Diggs share the same ambition, each determined to be "the greatest" in their fields. She also credited Diggs with giving her a sense of stability as she readies her next album, "Am I The Drama?," which includes a track called "Safe."

"And he just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong," she said. "I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout ... People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me."

She admitted harsh criticism sometimes makes her question releasing music.

"And I'm like, see, this is why I don't put music out, because it's like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to. And it's just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart it just hurts you and it crushes you," she said.

Through it all, Cardi B — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — said Diggs' support keeps her steady.

"He makes me feel very confident... And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."

She added that she waited to announce the pregnancy until she was able to "close some deals first." She also admitted she has not yet told her parents, jokingly saying she is "scared of them."

Cardi B, who shares three children with rapper Offset, said she was reluctant to fall in love again amid their high-profile divorce. But she recalled Diggs telling her: "Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you."

Now that pregnancy rumors are confirmed, Cardi B used her world-famous humor to ask fans to purchase her new album: "Now y'all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, cause I'm a mother of four now."

Cardi B says her sophomore album feels "complete."

"I feel like it touch every little thing that I want to touch. And I just feel like it's something that is not out there right now."

"Am I The Drama?" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 19. Watch more of King's interview with Cardi B where the rapper gets candid about her recent trial, and her viral on-the-street album promotion on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 a.m. ET.