Car inspections still unavailable in Massachusetts, days after outage affected RMV

Are we too reliant on the internet? Cybersecurity experts weigh in

BOSTON - Massachusetts drivers still can't get their cars inspected, days after a worldwide Microsoft outage affected services at the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles.

"Due to a global system outage, vehicle inspections remain unavailable at this time," the RMV said in a statement Monday.

When will car inspections be available in Massachusetts?

A spokesperson for MassDOT told WBZ-TV there is no timetable for when car inspections will be available again. The spokesperson said state workers have to visit some inspection locations to manually reset affected computers.

Drivers in Massachusetts are required to get a safety inspection of their cars every year or face a traffic violation. The annual fee is $35.

The RMV said motorcycle inspections are being offered at motorcycle stations.

Effects of the CrowdStrike Microsoft outage

Friday's outage caused by a software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike affected airlines, banks, health care systems and other businesses around the world. In Massachusetts, numerous flights at Logan Airport were impacted and local hospitals were forced to cancel appointments.

At the start of the outage, the RMV on Friday canceled appointments and was unable to accept online credit card payments for over half the day. The agency was still able to conduct road tests during the outage.

The RMV isn't the only entity seeing continued problems from the outage. Delta canceled flights for a third straight day on Monday, as one of the airline's flight crew tracking tool was made inoperable by the outage.