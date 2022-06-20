Mother, daughter hospitalized after car crashes into Newton cafe

NEWTON -- A car crashed into a building on Needham Street in Newton Monday. A woman in her 50s and three kids were in the car at the time.

The SUV appeared to crash through windows next to the Pressed Cafe patio set up.

The woman driving and her teenage daughter were taken to the hospital, although their injuries don't appear to be serious. The others in the car were not hurt.

No injuries were reported from inside the building, although there was at least one close call.

"God was watching a lot of people today. There's a person that we've seen in a video from inside just miss getting struck," said Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker.

A car crashed into a building in Newton on Monday. CBS Boston

Investigators are working to determine if the woman just hit the gas by mistake or if she had a medical episode.

"I didn't really know what to think because that only happens in shows," said witness Jake Farber.

"I felt like maybe a lot of pots fell in the back except for that it was times ten of that only to look up and see something that just looked uncanny," said witness Carolyn Siegal. "We saw a vehicle thankfully stopping."