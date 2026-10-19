Car left hanging after crashing into house in Jamaica Plain: "It looked like a movie scene"

Two people were rescued from a car after it crashed into a home in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday afternoon. First responders say the car crashed into the home on Glen Road and was dangling over an alleyway about 10 feet in the air.

"It looked like a movie scene or something. That was crazy man, that was real crazy," said witness Robert Royals who heard the crash. "And heard like a big boom."

The people in the car walked away with minor injuries, and the woman in her home wasn't hurt, but the path of destruction was extensive.

Witnesses said the speeding car jumped over a sidewalk, knocked down a chain-link fence and ripped out another wooden fence before going airborne into the house.

Two people were rescued from a car that crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain. CBS Boston

First responders say they shored up the car on the sides to pull it out and rescue the victims inside.

"From what we were told from witnesses, it came at a high level of speed down the street when it lost control," said Boston Fire Deputy Chief Michael Doherty. "We've got a pretty experienced crew, we train on this stuff pretty regularly and the guys did a great job here."

Neighbors were worried about the woman inside the house after hearing the loud crash just after 3 p.m.

"That's her office that the car went into and she was in there earlier today, so she was just so thankful no one was in the room and people in the car are OK," said neighbor Shannon Spellman. "I'm glad everyone is safe."

Crews boarded up the damage Monday night. Given the damage and the danger, neighbors are thankful it wasn't worse.

So far, no charges have been filed but Boston police continue to investigate the crash.