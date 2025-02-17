Video shows car lose control and crash into building near Boston City Hall

A driver lost control near Boston City Hall and crashed into a salon on Monday. The terrifying incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Car crashes into building

"When I saw the video, I was super mind blown," says Pramod Yadav, manager, and co-owner of Sola Salons. "Had they missed the pillar, they probably would have ended up in the middle of the salon."

The video shows the driver losing control on Cambridge Street in Boston. His car hit a bike rack pole and a street sign before smashing into the front door of the salon. The vehicle then drifts back and runs into a parked car. The footage also shows two people passing by just before the crash.

"Luckily, there is a fire hydrant just two feet from there, and he missed that part, or there would be a water fountain here in Boston in the middle of the winter," says Yadav.

Boston Police say the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Salon hit by car

The Sola Salon location across from City Hall houses roughly 40 individual hair stylist studios. Alexandra Atelier has a studio next to the door. Yadav says she just happens to be closed on Mondays.

"It's her lucky day because she usually works early mornings," says Yadav, "Thank god she's not here."

Yadav says that the car left part of its headlight in the salon, and the glass has gone everywhere. The salon is still operating, but there is a wood panel covering the shattered glass.