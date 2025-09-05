2 teens charged in murder of Capitol Hill intern from UMass in Washington, D.C.

Two teenagers were arrested Friday for the murder of a University of Massachusetts student who was interning in Congress.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts, was one of three people who were wounded in a shooting near the convention center in Washington, D.C. on June 30. All three were rushed to hospitals. Tarpinian-Jachym died the next day. Police said he was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target.

At a news conference Friday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Pirro said both are being charged as adults and that authorities are still looking for a third person.



Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at UMass. He was spending the summer in Washington as a congressional intern, working for Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican from Kansas.

Metropolitan Police Commander Kevin Kentish said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a "neighborhood crew dispute."