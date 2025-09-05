Watch CBS News
2 teens charged in murder of Capitol Hill intern from UMass in Washington, D.C.

Mike Toole
Family of UMass Congressional intern killed in D.C. shooting looking for justice
Family of UMass Congressional intern killed in D.C. shooting looking for justice 02:54

Two teenagers were arrested Friday for the murder of a University of Massachusetts student who was interning in Congress.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts, was one of three people who were wounded in a shooting near the convention center in Washington, D.C. on June 30. All three were rushed to hospitals. Tarpinian-Jachym died the next day. Police said he was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target.

At a news conference Friday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Pirro said both are being charged as adults and that authorities are still looking for a third person.

Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at UMass. He was spending the summer in Washington as a congressional intern, working for Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican from Kansas.

Metropolitan Police Commander Kevin Kentish said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a "neighborhood crew dispute."

