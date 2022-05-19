CapeFlyer train service from Boston to Hyannis returns Memorial Day weekend

BOSTON - Cape Cod will be just a train ride away from Boston again starting Memorial Day weekend. The Commuter Rail CapeFlyer begins weekend service on May 27 between Boston and Hyannis through Labor Day.

It's the 10th season of service for the train, which leaves South Station at 5:42 p.m. on Friday evenings or 7:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings. It leaves Hyannis at 6:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In between, the train stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleboro/Lakeville, Wareham Village, Buzzards Bay and Bourne.

The train is leaving later on Friday than in recent years to give Boston workers more time to make the trip. Those headed to Nantucket will arrive in time to catch the last boat.

A round-trip ticket costs $40, with children 11 and under riding free. A $20 round-trip ticket for same-day travel will be offered on Sundays.

"We are pleased to once again offer this popular summer service in partnership with the CCRTA, the MBTA and MassDOT to provide a traffic-free alternative for visitors to and from Cape Cod," Keolis CEO Abdellah Chajai said in a statement. "By taking the train, passengers can enjoy the scenery along the way and make the most of their summer weekends on Cape Cod."