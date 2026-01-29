Cape Cod residents brace for more snow, potential flooding from weekend storm

Nothing says "out of season" like a snow swept beach, but this weekend spots like Town Neck Beach in Sandwich could see even more snow along with heavy winds and potential flooding.

"That's what they are telling us. It is New England," said Sandwich resident Steven Brothers.

His seaside town could be in store for another big storm. It's their second hit in two weeks.

"We dug it out on Sunday actually, and Monday morning because we watched the Pats game," said Brothers of his snow surrounded home. "We are good. The driveway is black and clear. We will be alright."

There is already a coastal flood watch for Sunday and Monday. There is also the chance for winds to hit 60 to 70 miles per hour.

"It seems like we could be in a pattern. It happened that way a few years back. Almost every weekend we would get a storm, and we couldn't move the snow anywhere," said Sandwich resident Ken Brereton.

We caught up with Brereton as he was enjoying a cold beer at Tree House Brewery. The location sits on Town Neck Beach. The highest coastal flood threats will come at north facing beaches like that one.

"High tide, a moon tide, and we get the wrong wind, it can push the water around," said Brereton.

"This place used to get flooded a lot, but I don't know what they did to have a lot of good luck since they moved in," said Brothers about the brewery.

"I have seen not exactly flooding, but whole patches of the dune that have been smashed away, so it gets more and more narrow," said Yvonne Koopmans who lives near the beach.

WBZ's meteorologists believe homeowners could see one to two feet of ocean water pouring onto shore roads.

"If it is very spectacular, I will take a look from a safe distance to see the wild waves. Which is quite something to behold," said Koopmans.

She may have to peer through a wall of snow. Her neighborhood could get clipped by the storm. The result may be a few inches, but the threat of a foot of snow remains.

WBZ spoke to town officials in Sandwich. They are watching the weather model trends with their meteorologists. As of now, they expect to attack this storm as they would any other.