Cape Cod property nearly stolen by fraudsters targeting homeowners, I-Team reports

WEST YARMOUTH - The I-Team is uncovering another attempted land grab by thieves, weeks after they reported fraudsters were targeting real estate in Massachusetts.

Impersonating sellers

The scam involves impersonating sellers, putting their property on the market and pocketing the cash. Recently, it almost happened again to a couple who owns land in West Yarmouth. The couple's son Philip told the I-Team the property was almost stolen right from under the family.

Philip only learned of the scam when a friend told him the beach access property was advertised for sale. Surprised and concerned, Philip called his parents. They said they were not selling the land but later learned it was listed for sale by a Rhode Island real estate broker. The price? Four-hundred thousand dollars, much less than the estimated market value of $750,000.

Philip said fraudsters, posing as his parents, listed the home for a quick sale. The would-be thieves communicated by email with the lawyer handling the sale and the broker. The scammers sent copies of fraudulent Massachusetts driver's licenses using Philip's parents' real name and home address, but the photos were fake. Philip said he and his parents could not believe it. His folks are in their 80s and knew nothing about the real estate listing.

Land grab schemes

This is the third land grab scheme the I-Team uncovered. Last month, the I-Team told you about the Jarakis. The couple's Concord land was stolen by thieves who sold it and got away with nearly $500,000. By the time the Jarakis found out about the sale, the buyers were building a house on it. Halla Shami Jaraki said it has been a disaster, not only for them but for other people who could also be victimized.

In September, John Grimes told the I-Team he was living in his Plymouth home when a lawyer called to confirm he was selling his house. He was not. Grimes said it was unnerving and if he had not heard from that lawyer he probably would not have caught it until it was too late.

The property owners told the I-Team they reported the cyber fraud to the FBI. Philip's family also filed complaints with the state agencies overseeing the licensing of realtors and lawyers for failing to catch the fraud. Philip said no action was taken against them. Frustrated, he said his family could have lost their land and the thieves could have walked away with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

How to protect yourself

There is a way homeowners can protect themselves from thieves. After the I-Team started asking questions, the Secretary of State's office contacted every registry of deeds in Massachusetts. All now will allow homeowners to put an alert on their property that would notify them when anything is recorded.