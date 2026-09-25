Cape Cod residents, tourists brave whipping winds as nor'easter arrives: "I love coming out for storms"

The sound of the ocean waves roaring off the bay in Sandwich, Massachusetts, coupled with the whipping winds was a recipe for a great weekend trip to Cape Cod for Joe and Tracy Miller.

"I like the wind and rain and storms," Joe Miller said.

His wife Tracy added, "It was good. It was very windy and the rain is what hurts the most, pinging off your face but other than that, it was great."

The couple traveled from Vermont for the weekend and came out for an evening stroll on Town Neck Beach Friday evening, not letting the nor'easter throw a wrench in their vacation.

"Nope, no problems. We went down to Race Point Beach earlier today and started our day down there and made our way back up here for the night," Joe Miller said.

For others, storm watching is a must along the Cape, getting an up-close look at the beach.

A couple walks on Town Neck Beach in Sandwich, Massachusetts, ahead of a nor'easter. CBS Boston

"I grew up in Falmouth, and I love coming out for storms when the waves are so big so I wanted to take my little boy out," Sandwich resident Morgan Cote said.

"I was hoping to see some bigger waves than we did, but it's starting to build," said Jeffrey Wade from Pocasset.

Sandwich is in the high-impact zone expected to see strong wind gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour, heavy rain, and concerns for power outages.

So, these coastal storm watchers will certainly have more to see as the nor'easter rolls through over the weekend.

"We are going to see what the storm does and will probably be back here," Joe Miller said.

"It's pretty breezy out there," John Bonnanzio added. "I think we're going to come back out tomorrow when it's full force and see what's really going on. So, it's exciting."

"Let's go let's go out again. Let's go out again it's pretty cool," Cote's 3-year-old son exclaimed.

Town officials are asking residents to report storm damage as it happens throughout the weekend. If you lose power, call Eversource and if you have any downed trees or power lines near your home, use 311 or call the Sandwich Police non-emergency line.