Mass stranding of bottlenose dolphins off Cape Cod said to be largest in Massachusetts history

Rescuers were working to save around 30 bottlenose dolphins that got stranded off the coast of Cape Cod early Monday morning. It is the largest known stranding of bottlenose dolphins off Massachusetts, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

The dolphins had become stranded between First Light and Ellis Landing in Brewster at about 5:30 a.m. when they came in with the tide. A woman noticed the animals and reported it. The IFAW quickly responded to the area, but five to six of the marine mammals died before help arrived.

Dozens of bottlenose dolphins were stuck off of Cape Cod Leslie Bracebridge

The IFAW worked throughout the day on Monday to get the mammals away from the shoreline before the next low tide at 5:13 p.m. They said late Monday afternoon that they were still successfully being steered away.

"Our team remains in the area to monitor and herd the animals away from shore," an IFAW spokesperson said. "We know these events can sometimes repeat in the coming hours and days, but we remain hopeful."

The organization said it had seen an uptick in bottlenose dolphins becoming stranded off Cape Cod in the last few years.

"Bottlenose dolphins are typically an offshore species," the spokesperson said.

They asked that anyone who encounters a stranded or distressed marine mammal not get close and never drag or push the animal back into the water.

"Similar to a person involved in a car accident, dolphins can become injured and exhausted during a stranding event," the IFAW said.

Instead, they recommend calling their IFAW stranding hotline at 508-743-9548.