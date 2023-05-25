Cape Cod businesses prepare for Memorial Day Weekend, busy summer season

HYANNIS - It is the calm before the storm in communities across the Cape. A welcome storm, for so many businesses counting on summertime crowds.

"Right now, weekends we might do 2-300 dinners. In about a month we'll be doing 5-600 dinners. Everything is doubled," said Darko Ristovski of Alberto's Ristorante.

Business leaders admit a lot of places would prefer to be a bit better staffed. But after surviving the pandemic, there's nothing they won't take in stride.

"So many challenges and curveballs thrown our way from restaurants to hoteliers. We've learned to adapt. We've learned to make it work. We have more folks coming over this year working from J1s from other countries too to support. It's all a win," said president of the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce Marty Bruemmel.

AAA expects this to be the third busiest Memorial Day Weekend since they began tracking holiday travel more than 20 years ago.

With more families and friends expected to travel, chamber presidents are eagerly dispelling rumors about access to the Cape. The bridges are open.

"The Sagamore Bridge construction is all set as of two weeks ago. All four lanes are open both ways. The Bourne Bridge also. The Bourne is going to have some work done in the fall but that's after summer. It's free and clear to come down!" Bruemmel added.