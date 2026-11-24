Thanksgiving football is back at Fenway Park in Boston. For the sixth straight year, Fenway is hosting four high school rivalry games, including a milestone matchup.

Under the lights at Fenway, a rivalry a century in the making kicked off Tuesday night. The Canton Bulldogs and the Stoughton Black Knights squared off in their 100th Thanksgiving game.

"It's a special game for all of us," said student Joshua Saint-Vil. "It's huge."

"It's the 100th year of Canton and Stoughton playing, it's unbelievable, we're at Fenway Park," said student Dan Cain.

Whether you bleed green and white for Canton or orange and black for Stoughton, the rivalry runs deep.

More than two centuries deep, explains Stoughton Town Historian David Lambert from the stands.

"It goes even before football," said Lambert. "For Stoughton, we've always had this love-hate relationship for our sister town of Canton because Canton actually left us in 1797 so it's been this rivalry we get back every November to see who's going to win it back."

Canton won the rivalry game 36-0.

The Thanksgiving feast of football kicked off with Somerville shutting out Cambridge Rindge and Latin 44-0.

For Somerville player Cash Hardy, it's a chance to make his own memories at the oldest ballpark in the majors. "It feels pretty good," said Hardy.

The Fenway magic isn't lost to the coaches either, in a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition. "No, I'm not leaving this is absolutely amazing; I'm going to soak this up as long as I possibly can," said Somerville Head Coach Dave Pereira.

Two more rivalries take the field here Wednesday. Durfee plays New Bedford at 4 p.m., and Xaverian takes on St. John's Prep at 7 p.m.