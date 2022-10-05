Canton sisters growing local business with international flair

CANTON - Carla and Ruth Wahnon gathered around the kitchen table in their late mother's home in Canton, the same place they shared countless meals and meetings, to discuss their business.

"Banana Samba" is the combination of eight years of hard work. Pouring their heart and soul into the brand, the sisters created a company that has their Brazilian roots at its core.

The banana-based treats feature a familiar recipe for Brazilians. They're made by combining bananas, sugar and lime juice through a series of blending and baking to get the perfect bite-sized treat.

"There are two types of people," said Carla Wahnon. "The people who love Banana Samba and people who haven't tried it yet."

The company has been through a lot over the past eight years, as so many have. The pandemic proved to be a challenge when their product went from being on the shelves of 64 local stores to only one. Businesses across the board were struggling to keep their doors open, and the Wahnons decided to strategically pivot to online sales.

Their production facility in Brazil serves as ground zero for combining the ingredients needed for their authentic treats.

It's a labor of love. As Carla put it, these four types Banana Samba are like her children.

"I have four children," said Carla. "One is Classic, the other one is Simply, the other one is Fit, and I have a newborn, Chocolate."

The company is a family affair with a 500-year-old recipe at its core. They hope to continue to expand throughout the United States.

"It is a feel-good business," said Carla. "Our dream is that we are going to reach everyone in America will one day have held a box of banana samba and say, 'It's one of my favorite snacks to eat."