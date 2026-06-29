Ex-Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode's alleged vulgar text messages revealed in wake of Karen Read case

Sean Goode, a former Canton police sergeant who was working the night of John O'Keefe's death and testified during the first Karen Read trial, allegedly sent dozens of vulgar text messages, according to an independent investigation.

The report, which was released on Monday, allegedly revealed racist, anti-Semitic, sexist and other disturbing texts that date back more than 10 years.

Goode resigned earlier this month amid the internal affairs investigation, which related to messages he sent to disgraced former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in Read's case.

Canton Police Sergeant Sean Goode is questioned by ADA Adam Lally during Karen Read's first trial in Dedham, Massachusetts. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The final report concludes that there is sufficient credible evidence that Goode violated Canton Police Department rules and regulations. The policies Goode violated include unlawful harassment discrimination policy, professional conduct, code of conduct and mobile data access.

The report is available on the Town of Canton website, but officials said, "We warn that the language is horrific. Viewer discretion is advised."

Report alleges "hateful conduct"

Because Goode resigned, the report concludes that no further action is required beyond the report being submitted to the Massachusetts Peace Officers Safety and Training Commission (POST).

"The investigation documents a disturbing pattern of discriminatory, offensive, bigoted and hateful conduct that is fundamentally incompatible with the values of the Town of Canton and the standards expected of every police officer," the Town of Canton said in a statement. "Based on these findings, it is the opinion of the Town of Canton that this individual's conduct warrants permanent disqualification from the honor of serving as a police officer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts or anywhere else."

The town first became aware of the messages on October 24, 2025 and Goode was placed on leave.

"We share in the clear and obvious anger of our community members," the town said. "In any good and decent community, residents must be able to expect that a first responder answering a call for help will treat them fairly and with respect and dignity — full stop. This is not simply a matter of policy, but of basic human decency."

Sean Goode internal affairs report

According to the report, in one text message Goode wrote, "I wish I had a lot of jewy friends. I wouldn't spend money like a n----r on pay day." He also allegedly used slurs against Asian people, Mexicans, gay people and people with disabilities.

The report also included sexist text messages. Goode allegedly repeatedly referred to women as "c---s" and "sluts."

"The people of Canton deserve better," the town said. "Trust isn't something we can simply earn in a written statement. It must be rebuilt through our actions, one decision at a time and one interaction at a time. That work is ongoing in the Canton Police Department."

The text messages were obtained as a part of the prosecution of Myles King, since Proctor investigated that case. Proctor's personal phone was preserved and searched as part of the murder trial. The phone had been under protective order, but Read's lawyers asked for permission to use the information in future litigation against Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police.

On June 4, Read filed a lawsuit and released a number of disturbing text messages sent by Proctor and Goode.