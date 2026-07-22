Canton man allegedly opened bedroom window, grabbed sleeping woman's ankle

Police in Canton, Massachusetts, have charged a man with opening a bedroom window and grabbing a sleeping woman's ankle in the middle of the night.

Police say Helohim Nedvaldo Francilme, 21, is charged with breaking and entering a building during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and assault and battery. Francilme faced a judge on Wednesday.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was awoken from dreams to a nightmare of a man grabbing her ankle through her window, saying her name at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim kicked the suspect and ran out of her room on Pond View Road.

Police say the 21-year-old suspect tried to talk to the victim on Instagram and Snapchat an hour before the chilling encounter. She recognized his voice, and police arrested him at his home in Canton a short time later.

Court records show " … she has not spoken to Francilme in years and did not know why he would do this."

Officers say Francilme was already on probation since March for breaking and entering, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and assault and battery on a family member, which he has now violated. The judge ruled Francilme would be detained since he violated probation.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and undergo mental health evaluation.

Canton Police Chief Michael K. Daniels commended the officers who responded to the incident "for their professionalism, compassion toward the victim, and thorough investigative work."