Candlelight vigil held in Raynham for missing teen Colleen Weaver

RAYNHAM - The Raynham community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night, hoping for the safe return of 16-year-old Colleen Weaver who has been missing for 10 days.

Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. The family said Colleen has some neurological disabilities; she's very trusting and she can struggle with safe decision making.

Without money or a cell phone, her parents really fear she left with someone, and they have no idea who that person could be.

Colleen's mother, Kristen Weaver, spoke at the vigil outside the First Congregational Church.

"In my heart, feel, that if she could reach out to us, or somebody, and just say I'm OK. Let my mom know I'm OK, because she knows we are so close. She knows what this is doing to me," Kristen Weaver said.

The FBI has joined the search. Police are investigating about 75 tips that they have received.

The family asked people in every community to share their daughter's picture on social media, hoping the right person will see it.